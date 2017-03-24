Create a group and invite members. Receive emails, share content, send messages, documents or images. Everyone can set up notifications according to their own preferences. Be informed just about the things you are interested in. Less messages, more information.
Keep an overview of what is happening within your projects and teams. You can read and reply to messages directly in Mailor or by a single click you can be in your email client. Adjust the dashboards so they work for you!
Easily create a space for a team, project, working group, company, department or your family. People usually complete tasks in groups and Mailor helps them do it.
Stay updated by all the information about groups. Create dashboards, which link all the relevant informations.
If you need a shared email or easily controlled distribution of messages in the group, Mailor is the right choice
Communicate using just an email or have a single address to share information across a group of people.
Documents and files in folders. Mailor also automatically sorts files to folders and images to albums by the conversations.
